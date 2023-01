Skynor Medical nets $15M in financing for interventional procedures

Skynor Medical (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has raised ¥100 million (US$15 million) in a financing round to step up its efforts in product development and market expansion. More specifically, the Shanghai-based company intends to use the funds to develop its interventional treatment solutions for neuro and peripheral vascular diseases, as well as expand them to markets at home and abroad.