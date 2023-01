The hand of Fate cuts ties to $3B Janssen deal, reprioritizes pipeline and reduces staff

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is making big changes. The company told Janssen Biotech Inc. it was not interested in continuing the collaboration and option agreement cut in 2020 that could have brought Fate up to $3 billion. Fate also is halting four solid tumor natural killer (NK) cell programs to concentrate on two of its NK cell programs and two T-cell programs, all while reducing headcount to 220 employees in the first quarter of 2023.