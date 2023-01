Raynovent nets $54M in series C round for COVID-19, influenza A virus

Raynovent Biotech Co. Ltd. has raised ¥370 million (US$54 million) in a series C round to further develop candidates in the field of respiratory and metabolic diseases. Funds will be used to accelerate clinical trials of lead candidates in its pipeline, as well as to prepare for the commercialization of oral pills to treat COVID-19 and influenza A virus.