Biogen, Eisai win FDA clearance for AD therapy Leqembi

As expected, the U.S. FDA gave its go-ahead to lecanemab, an amyloid-beta binder for mild cognitive impairment caused by Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and mild AD – together known as early AD – from Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. Ltd, which have assigned to the compound the brand name Leqembi.