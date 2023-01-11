BioWorld - Wednesday, January 11, 2023
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

From multiple remote sensors to integrated delivery of care, making home the preferred site of care

Jan. 10, 2023
By Annette Boyle
A panel at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference touched on how multiple remote patient monitoring devices and management can be streamlined via machine learning to identify patients who need follow up, in many cases in their homes, increasing value without increasing the burden on already short-staffed health care organizations. The panelists saw technology as a way around a shortage of providers that could both increase access to care and deliver more targeted acute care while also addressing factors in health disparity to prevent development of disease.
