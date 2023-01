CSI bullish on premarket submission for Innova’s thrombectomy system

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSI) reported the submission by its partner Innova Vascular Inc. of U.S. FDA premarket notification for thrombectomy devices to treat peripheral vascular disease. Already an acknowledge leader in atherectomy technologies, St. Paul, Minn.-based CSI intends to acquire and commercialize each device to expand its technology portfolio to include treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE).