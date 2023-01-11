BioWorld - Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Wuxi out-licenses preclinical bispecific antibody to GSK with option for more in $1.46B deal

Jan. 10, 2023
By Tamra Sami
Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. is providing an exclusive license to GSK plc for a preclinical bispecific T-cell engaging antibody along with the option of three additional bi- and multispecific TCE antibodies developed by Wuxi. In exchange, Wuxi will receive an up-front payment of $40 million and up to $1.46 billion in additional payments for research, development, regulatory and commercial milestones across the four TCE antibodies. Wuxi Biologics, of Shanghai, is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales.
