Anima follows Takeda, Lilly deals with $580M Abbvie pact as Lightning strikes thrice

Since the advent of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, the space has steadily grown hotter, a situation on which Anima Biotech Inc. has capitalized by way of a potential $580 million-plus deal with Abbvie Inc. to deploy mRNA biology modulators for three targets across oncology and Immunology.