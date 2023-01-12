BioWorld - Thursday, January 12, 2023
See today's BioWorld ScienceSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Common network found across multiple psychiatric disorders

Jan. 12, 2023
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
A psychiatric disorder rarely comes alone. More than half of all individuals who meet the diagnostic criteria for any psychiatric disorder are diagnosed with more than one condition. That high degree of comorbidity is often viewed as a consequence of the heterogeneity of psychiatric disorders – and as evidence that psychiatric diagnoses poorly reflect the underlying brain biology. Data published in Nature Human Behaviour on Jan. 12, 2023, has identified another likely contributor to the high degree of overlap between different psychiatric disorders.
BioWorld BioWorld Science Science Neurology/Psychiatric