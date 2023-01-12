JAMA article says three recalls for predicate devices drives recalls of follow-on devices

The U.S. FDA’s 510(k) program is yet again under assault, this time from the authors of a Jan. 10 article in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The authors’ primary point seems to be that any 510(k) devices that recite a predicate that is the subject of at least three recalls are themselves more likely than average to be the subject of a recall, although there was no discernible association between recall status and technological differences between the predicate and the follow-on devices.