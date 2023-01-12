FDA, Health Canada unfurl harmonized premarket submission mechanism

The U.S. FDA and Health Canada announced that they will roll out a pilot program that allows a medical device manufacturer to submit a medical device application to both agencies simultaneously for class II and class III medical devices. This pilot will use the FDA’s eSTAR program to evaluate the feasibility of the concept with the help of nine participant manufacturers, and thus sustains hopes for a larger, more comprehensive premarket application mechanism across numerous regulatory jurisdictions across the globe.