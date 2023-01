GSR and EY sees more rational investment in 2023 and more M&A, thanks to tough 2022

GSR Ventures, a venture firm focused on early stage digital health companies, forecasts a much brighter investment picture for 2023 following a hard reset in 2022, said GSR Partner Sunny Kumar in an interview with BioWorld at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The market will attract investors again, but without the hype of 2021 that often exceeded what companies were able to deliver—or the special purpose acquisition companies that funded many of them.