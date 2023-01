Volta raises $39M to support US rollout of cardiac ablation software for complex arrhythmia

Volta Medical SAS reported raising $39 million in a series B round to roll out its VX1 software mapping system in Europe and the U.S. This artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm is compatible with most readily available multi-polar catheters and technology used in operating rooms and cath labs in the treatment of complex cardiac arrhythmia.