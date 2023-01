Oramed quits oral insulin development in type 2 diabetes after phase III failure

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has had a lot of success with testing its oral insulin, until now. The company will discontinue it oral insulin clinical work in treating type 2 diabetes after ORMD-0801 failed to hit its phase III study’s primary and secondary endpoints. The late-stage stumble clobbered the company stock (NASDAQ:ORMP), which lost 76% of its value on Dec. 12 to close at $2.54 each.