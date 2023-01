Shy of the prior year, deals reach $206B in 2022; M&As fall behind by 36%

While it made a sturdy effort as biopharma companies opted for licensing deals over M&As in 2022, the year did not surpass 2021 in deal values, falling about 3.5% short. Lackluster M&A values dropped to their lowest levels in five years and were down by 35.6% compared with 2021.