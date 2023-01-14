BioWorld - Saturday, January 14, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

Changes in microbiome impact neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s model

Jan. 13, 2023
By Helen Albert
No Comments
A study in a mouse model of tau protein build-up in the brain, similar to that seen in later stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD), shows that changes to the microbiome in these animals can impact the degree and progression of neurodegeneration observed. As reported in the Jan. 12, 2023, study published in Science, the researchers found that mice that were germ free and those given antibiotics to change their gut microbiome early in life had significant reductions in brain atrophy compared with those with a standard microbiome.
