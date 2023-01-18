Irlab Therapeutics AB rolled out data from the phase IIb study with the oral dopamine D3-receptor antagonist mesdopetam in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia. The compound missed the primary endpoint of change in daily hours of “on” time – periods of adequate disease control – without troublesome dyskinesia, as shown by patient diaries. Shares of the Gothenburg, Sweden-based firm (STO:IRLAB-A) were trading at SEK14.90 (US$1.45), down SEK25.70, or 63%.

Moderna’s RSV vaccine races to catch up with Pfizer and GSK

Moderna Inc. has posted strong phase III study data on its mRNA respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, keeping pace with Pfizer Inc. and GSK plc vaccines, which have May PDUFA dates. Moderna’s top-line results show the vaccine hit its primary efficacy endpoint of 83.7% (p<0.0001) against RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease in older adults. The company said it will file for regulatory approval with the U.S. FDA sometime in the first half of 2023. Pfizer’s PF-0692831/RSVpreF RSV vaccine has a priority BLA with a May 31 PDUFA date. GSK’s vaccine has a PDUFA of May 3. All three are for preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in those age 60 and older.

Henlius’s PD-1 drug wins China approval for ES-SCLC

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. scored NMPA approval for its self-developed anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody Hansizhuang (serplulimab). It can be used for the first-line treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) in combination with carboplatin and etoposide. The approval marks a new indication for Hansizhuang, in addition to its approval for use as treatment of microsatellite instability-high solid tumors and squamous non-small-cell lung cancer.

China approves world’s first tocilizumab biosimilar by Bio-Thera

Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd. has obtained NMPA approval for BAT-1806 to treat rheumatoid arthritis, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis and cytokine release syndrome. BAT-1806 is the world’s first tocilizumab biosimilar approved for marketing, according to Guangzhou, China-based Bio-Thera. “Bio-Thera thinks the NMPA approval is a significant step forward for patients in China who need greater access to tocilizumab. But we also have to keep in mind that it is just one approval in one country. There are many patients around the world that need greater access to tocilizumab,” Bert E. Thomas IV, senior vice president of business development at Bio-Thera, told BioWorld.

US FTC proposes making noncompetes a thing of the past

If the U.S. FTC has its way in banning all noncompete employment agreements, a lot of biopharma and med-tech companies are going to have to rethink how they protect their proprietary information and business strategies. The proposed rule, to be published in tomorrow’s Federal Register, would require companies to rescind all noncompetes currently in place and prohibit them in the future – not just for paid employees, but also for contractors, interns and externs. Additionally, it would prohibit noncompetes in certain business transactions. For instance, an acquisition of a startup could not prohibit top scientists or executives from immediately launching a new, competing company unless they owned at least a 25% interest in the company.

Also in the news

4SR Biosciences, Abionyx, Alkermes, Amgen, Aprinoia, Arcutis, Ascletis, Astrazeneca, Avacta, Avalo, Bioinvent, Biomea Fusion, Bluebird, Cardiol, Clinuvel, Eisai, Everimmune, Evoq, First Wave, Forge Biologics, Fulcrum, Gero, GPCR, Hc Bioscience, Henlius, Iaso, IGM, Immunos, Ingenza, Kancera, Luye, Newamsterdam, Palatin, Pathalys, Pfizer, Pharmascience, Reneo, Sab, SFJ, Sofie, Squarex, Stada, Teon, Theriva, Umecrine Cognition, Vaxxas, Xbrane