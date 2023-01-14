J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Dexcom presents sweet view of 2023

Dexcom Inc. appears poised for a very strong year with multiple new products, including the long-awaited G7, having recently received regulatory green lights in the U.S. and Europe. In addition, recommendations to expand coverage of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) for individuals with type 2 diabetes promise to open the market to millions of new patients. Dexcom CEO Kevin Sayer provided new details and updated guidance at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francsico earlier this week and the company released preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.