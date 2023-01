New bill in US Congress would allow AI to write prescriptions

At a time when Chat GPT is making waves in the world of artificial intelligence (AI), new legislation is making the rounds in Washington that would allow an AI algorithm to write prescriptions for pharmaceuticals. Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) introduced H.R. 206 to the House Energy and Commerce (E&C) Committee Jan. 9, although at present the bill enjoys the backing of no other members of the House, suggesting that this legislation has a steep climb in front of it.