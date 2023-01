CR Biopharm nets $89M series B for clinical trials, partnerships

China Resources Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (CR Biopharm) raised ¥600 million (US$89 million) in a series B round led by China Structural Reform Fund Co. Ltd. Beijing, China-based CR Biopharm plans to use the funds to accelerate the discovery of biological drugs and support the ongoing clinical trials of its candidates, as well as look for in-licensing opportunities.