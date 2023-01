Structure files for first biopharma US IPO of year, aiming to raise up to $100M

Leveraging a computational platform designed to exploit the full potential of a widely studied pharma target has proved successful in attracting venture investors in the last few years to Structure Therapeutics Inc. The company now is giving the public markets a go, aiming to raise up to $100 million in what marks the first biopharma U.S. IPO filing for 2023.