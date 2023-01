Immunogen’s Elahere nod from FDA uplifts NaPi2b space as Mersana, Zymeworks forge ahead

The accelerated approval by the U.S. FDA of Immunogen Inc.’s landmark antibody-drug conjugate Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) injected further oomph into the NaPi2b space, where a handful of developers are due to yield important data shortly. In play are such names as Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc., encouraged by historical – if not entirely successful – efforts by giant Roche Holding AG.