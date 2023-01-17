Infection

Intranasally administered gonococcal OMVs plus microsphere-encapsulated IL-12 show efficacy in vivo

Researchers from Therapyx Inc. and Intravacc BV assessed the potential of intranasal administration of a novel gonococcal vaccine candidate consisting of outer membrane vesicles (OMVs) and microsphere (ms)-encapsulated interleukin-12 (IL-12 ms). It was previously demonstrated that female mice can be immunized intravaginally with gonococcal OMVs plus IL-12 ms to induce anti-gonococcal antibodies and resistance to genital tract challenge with live Neisseria gonorrhoeae.