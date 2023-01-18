Shockwave to acquire Neovasc for up to $120M

Shockwave Medical Inc. will acquire Neovasc Inc. for just under $108 million, if all terms of the deal are met. Shockwave will pay $27.25 in cash for each of Neovasc’s 2.71 million outstanding shares or approximately $73.78 million at close. Shockwave said the offer corresponds to an enterprise value of $100 million. Neovasc could receive an additional payment of up to $47 million, if the company’s Reducer system for refractory angina obtains U.S. FDA marketing approval within a specified time frame.