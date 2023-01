Cancer

Maia nominates lead candidate from telomere-targeting program for cancer

Maia Biotechnology Inc. has advanced its telomere-targeting molecule program (Project T3) with the nomination of a lead new molecular entity candidate (MAIA-2021-20) and a back-up new molecular entity candidate (MAIA-2022-12) for progression into preclinical GLP-toxicity and other studies. One of these candidates may then be advanced into clinical trials upon completion of the preclinical evaluations.