Cancer

Orphagen's OR-449 receives rare pediatric disease designation for pediatric adrenocortical carcinoma

The FDA has awarded rare pediatric disease designation to Orphagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s OR-449 for the treatment of pediatric adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC). OR-449 is a selective, first-in-class, potent and orally bioavailable small-molecule antagonist to steroidogenic factor-1 (SF-1; NR5A1), an orphan nuclear receptor and transcription factor that is essential for the growth and development of the adrenal gland.