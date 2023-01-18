BioWorld - Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Endocrine/Metabolic

Furan-2-carboxylic acid derivative shows improved anti-gluconeogenesis potency in vivo

Jan. 18, 2023
Researchers from Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica presented the discovery of novel furan-2-carboxylic acid derivatives as potential candidates for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Synthesis and optimization of SL-010110, a previously identified molecule with the ability to inhibit gluconeogenesis via a unique mechanism, resulted in the discovery of a novel series of derivatives.
