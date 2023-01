Immuno-oncology

Trifunctional NKCE molecule targeting CD123 shows safety and efficacy in preclinical models of AML

The alpha chain of the IL-3 receptor, CD123, is frequently overexpressed in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and is considered an attractive target in the treatment of this disease. However, cytotoxic antibodies or T-cell engagers targeting CD123 have shown insufficient clinical efficacy or safety, confirming the need for alternative targeted approaches.