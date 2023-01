FDA clears Magstim TMS device for OCD treatment

Magstim Inc. received U.S. FDA clearance for use of its Horizon 3.0 and E-z Cool Coil to treat adult patients diagnosed with both obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and major depressive disorder (MDD). The company’s non-invasive transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy offers an option for patients who do not find adequate relief from the often life-disrupting symptoms of OCD with exposure therapy or medication.