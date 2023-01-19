FDA seeks feedback on non-NEST user fee monies for real-world evidence

The fifth medical device user fee agreement (MDUFA V) is a generous bump in monies for the U.S. FDA, some of which will go toward advancing the use of real-world evidence (RWE) in the agency’s regulatory decisions. The FDA just opened a docket for comment on how those monies might be doled out to entities other than the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC), an expansion that might nudge the regulatory science along a little more quickly and thus enhance the use of RWE for premarket submissions.