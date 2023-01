GBS navigation system directs Annexon toward pivotal study; effort in HD on track, too

Upcoming catalysts from Annexon Biosciences Inc. put some joy into shares as the firm talked up its prospects during the recent J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, where attendees heard Jan. 8 about the news ahead with C1q protein complex inhibitor ANX-005 in Huntington’s disease (HD) as well as progress in Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), and more. The stock (NASDAQ:ANNX) enjoyed a 43% stock boost in the days after JPM, rising from $4.79 on Jan 8 to $6.84 on Jan. 13.