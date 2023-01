MHRA adds to capacity for review of in vitro diagnostics

Bringing notified bodies (NBs) into a med-tech regulatory system has proven to be no mean feat in the European Union, but the U.K. Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) seems not to suffer from such impediments. The agency just added several in vitro diagnostic (IVD) technological areas to the roster of tests that can be reviewed by UL International UK, an addition that will help ensure patients can obtain the tests they need.