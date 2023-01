Cidara brings rezafungin to an FDA adcom

Next week, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. will make its case for rezafungin, an injectable treatment for candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults, before the U.S. FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee. When it convenes Jan. 24, the adcom will vote either yes or no if it believes the overall benefit-risk assessment is favorable for the use of rezafungin for treating candidemia/invasive candidiasis in adults with limited or no alternative treatment options.