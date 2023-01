Hutchmed looks beyond China as Takeda gains colorectal cancer asset in $1.13B deal

Chinese firm Hutchmed Ltd. has out licensed its targeted colorectal cancer drug fruquintinib to Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. as it eyes growth opportunities in the U.S., Europe and Japan in a deal totaling up to $1.13 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Tokyo, Japan-based Takeda will gain an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize the drug in all indications and territories outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.