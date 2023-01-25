BioWorld - Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Hematologic

Blood cells can tell tales about risk of neurological and psychiatric disorders

Jan. 25, 2023
By Mar de Miguel
A genome-wide association study (GWAS) from The University of Queensland has linked blood cell traits (BCTs) and neurological and psychiatric disorders (NPDs), providing a tool to improve patient treatments or repurposing different drugs. The researchers also found a cause-effect relationship between Parkinson's and platelet distribution width. In their study, published Jan. 25, 2023, in Cell Genomics, the scientists observed the genetic overlap between common NPDs and 29 BCTs, including functional genes, regulatory elements and new genetic correlations linked to hematological data and for these diseases.
BioWorld Science Genomics GWAS Hematologic Neurology/Psychiatric