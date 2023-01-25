Biobeat adds FDA clearances for stroke volume and cardiac output using PPG

Biobeat Technologies Ltd. expanded its U.S. FDA-cleared remote patient monitoring offerings with a double nod from the agency for its sensors to monitor stroke volume and cardiac output. The two new indications join its capabilities for measuring the five vital signs assessed in any medical visit—blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation, pulse rate, respiratory rate and body temperature—all of which can be done using photoplethysmography (PPG) on sensors embedded on either a short-term chest patch or a more durable wrist monitor.