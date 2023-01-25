US GAO sees definitional problem related to fraud enforcement

More than one U.S. federal government agency is tasked with keeping track of fraud and abuse of federal health programs, but a new report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) suggests there is more work to be done. The GAO report said that one of the key issues with fraud and abuse writ broadly is that the terms and definitions are used inconsistently, and that a fix for this and other problems might capture more fraud, which may in turn indirectly put more medical device makers at risk for such allegations.