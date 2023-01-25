Sysnav Healthcare, Roche to develop digital endpoints for neuromuscular disease

Sysnav Healthcare SA and Roche Holding AG entered a new collaboration to develop digital endpoints for use in clinical trials of therapies for a range of neuromuscular disorders. The alliance combines Sysnav’s expertise in wearable technologies and movement evaluation with Roche’s clinical experience. It builds on an existing collaboration that led to the qualification of the world’s first digital endpoint, for evaluating therapies in development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). They now aim to put that experience to work in widening its application to other disorders in which movement is a key parameter.