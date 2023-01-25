Small Pharma takes big step forward with positive phase IIa psychedelic drug data

The burgeoning psychedelic therapeutics market experienced a boost Jan. 25 as Small Pharma Inc. announced its synthetic, intravenous formulation of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), SPL-026, led to a statistically significantly, rapid reduction in depression symptoms in patients with major depressive disorder in a phase IIa trial, thus meeting its primary endpoint. DMT is a powerful hallucinogenic tryptamine substance which works as a 5-HT receptor agonist. It is found naturally in various plants, and is a schedule I controlled substance in the U.S. Although lesser known than other psychedelics such as magic mushrooms and LSD, it produces short-lived but intense auditory and visual hallucinogenic effects.