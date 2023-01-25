BioWorld - Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Iovance ‘leukin good after Clinigen transaction as lifileucel BLA stays the course

Jan. 25, 2023
By Randy Osborne
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s faith in tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy lifileucel was further proven by the Jan. 23 acquisition of worldwide rights from Clinigen Ltd. to Proleukin (aldesleukin), an IL-2 product used to promote T-cell activity after infusion of TILs. Terms call for San Carlos, Calif.-based Iovance to pay Clinigen, of Burton Upon Kent, U.K., £166.7 million (US$$206.1 million) right away and a £41.7 million milestone payment upon first approval of lifileucel in advanced melanoma, plus double-digit global royalties for Clinigen.
