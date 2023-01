Cadrenal closes on 2023’s first US IPO

Coming off a tough year for raising money, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. is leading the charge into a new year by completing 2023’s first U.S. IPO. The company closed its IPO of 1.4 million shares at $5 each for $7 million. The stock (NASDAQ:CVKD) began trading Jan. 20 and closed 9.37% downward on Jan. 25 at $2.90 per share.