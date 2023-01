Da Vinci robot-assisted auto-transplantation performed for renal cancer

A French surgical team has performed a robot-assisted kidney auto-transplantation with ex situ tumorectomies for renal cell cancer. This is the world first use of the fourth generation Da Vinci Xi surgical robot from Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Intuitive Surgical Inc. to perform kidney explanation and autotransplantation with removal of multiple and complex tumors outside of a patient's body.