US GAO report highlights growing use of third-party funding in product liability litigation

Makers of medical devices and pharmaceuticals face a significant risk of product liability litigation, but the use of third-party funding of such lawsuits is a novelty in the U.S. relative to some other Western nations. Nonetheless, a new report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) makes clear that third-party litigation funding (TPLF) is an increasing common practice that seeks to include uninjured parties in mass tort litigation, thus endangering the fortunes of those who invest in life science companies.