China adds 111 new drugs to NRDL, focus on innovation

Citing efforts to “encourage innovation,” China’s National Healthcare Security Administration included 111 new drugs in its National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). The adjustment, shared Jan. 18, 2023, also removed three drugs, leaving the latest NRDL with a total of 2,967 drugs. Most of the newly added drugs are recently approved drugs, with many making it to the market in the last five years. Twenty-three were approved in 2022.