BioWorld - Thursday, January 26, 2023
VRBPAC backs simplification of COVID-19 vaccines

Jan. 26, 2023
By Mari Serebrov
Harmonization and simplification won the day as the U.S. FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) looked toward the future of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. Jan. 26. The committee voted unanimously, 21-0, to recommend using the same strain composition for all COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S., whether they’re used for primary doses or boosters. Such standardization also would align the composition of Novavax Inc.’s protein-based vaccine with that of the mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE.
