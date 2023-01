Axogen study finds no difference in outcomes between allograft and autograft repairs

A meta-analysis found no difference in outcomes between autograft nerve repair and repair using Axogen Inc.’s Avance nerve grafts across all types of nerves and gap lengths up to 70 millimeters. Axogen’s allograft nerves allow patients to avoid the potential complications associated with harvesting the individual’s own nerve to use in repair. The study was published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in January.