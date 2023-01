UK’s NICE leaning in on real-world evidence in tech assessments

Real-world evidence (RWE) is all the rage in med-tech circles, given the promised efficiencies, but the U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence is especially dialed in on RWE. The agency recently announced that it will expand its use of RWE to include health technology assessments (HTAs), promising a slightly less drag-filled path to clinical adoption in one of the world’s most robust markets.