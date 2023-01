Bipartisan members of US Senate ink bill for FDA-PTO cooperation

Four members of the U.S. Senate have inked a draft bill that would require the FDA and the Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) to set up a task force designed to improve communication between the two agencies. This would appear to replicate a bill introduced during the 117th Congress, but not ultimately passed, and there is little clarity this early in the legislative cycle as to the prospects for this latest iteration.