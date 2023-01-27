US GAO report highlights growing use of third-party funding in product liability litigation

Makers of medical devices and pharmaceuticals face a significant risk of product liability litigation, but the use of third-party funding of such lawsuits is a novelty in the U.S. relative to some other Western nations. Nonetheless, a new report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) makes clear that third-party litigation funding is an increasing common practice that seeks to include uninjured parties in mass tort litigation, thus endangering the fortunes of those who invest in life science companies.