EMA says yes to Sanofi/Regeneron’s dermatitis drug, no to Ipsen’s bone disease contender

Where European regulatory decisions were concerned, there was good news and bad news for pharma today as Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. got the go-ahead for expanded approval of Dupixent (dupilumab) in pediatric atopic dermatitis patients whilst Ipsen SA’s ultra-rare bone disease drug palovarotene was left off the shelf as efficacy data failed to impress.